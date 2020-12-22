A new rumor suggests that Johnny Depp's "Pirates of the Caribbean" career is not over yet.

Depp is seemingly having a tug-of-war in one of the greatest movies he starred in. Previously, Warner Bros. publicly announced that it would recast Gellert Grindelwald's role in "Fantastic Beasts 3" after removing the embattled actor.

The actor himself also revealed to his fans that the company asked him to resign from the cast.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, and I have respected and agreed to that request," Depp wrote.

Regardless of Depp's current possible status with the franchise, Daniel Richtman revealed to We Got This Covered that the "Edward Scissorhands" lead star still has a chance in reprising his role.

In fact, one of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" producers still wants him back as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer allegedly has not given up on Depp despite rumors that Disney refused to hire the actor again.

Per Richtman, the producer aims to cast him again regardless of the screen time as long as he would still be Captain Jack Sparrow.

Still, people should note that Bruckheimer is already 77 years old and has not gotten any feat except for his success in "Bad Boys for Life."

What Disney Wants For Johnny Depp's "Pirates of the Caribbean" Movie

"Pirates of the Caribbean" has been one of the greatest Johnny Depp movies of all time.

For 15 years, the actor gave justice to his Jack Sparrow character by appearing in five installments. His 2017 movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" was the last one he featured in, and it was the lowest-performing chapter ever.

Since then, Disney has not released any concrete plan for the franchise.

However, Cinema Blend reported earlier this december that the Mouse House completely closed its doors for Depp. With that said, reprising his role or even simply appearing for a short screen time is no longer possible.

This put an end to the previous rumors that Disney gathered its executives to consider bringing Depp for the sixth installment of the franchise.

It is also worth noting that in the past few months, several speculations surrounded Johnny Depp's "Pirates of the Caribbean" film, with most of the talks being about his alleged replacements.

Who Would Replace Johnny Depp?

One of the reports by Express UK claimed that Disney has been eyeing to replace Depp with a Marvel actor.

Richtman once again suggested that Ryan Reynolds is in line to be the next Captain Jack Sparrow. He added that the actor would continue playing the role in the next sequels.

The names of the 32-year-old "Jumanji" actress Karen Gillan and Margot Robbie also got involved in the talks.

Gillan would allegedly lead the soft reboot and play Redd's role, while Robbie reportedly wants her character to be queer.

Still, all these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt as nothing has been confirmed until now.

