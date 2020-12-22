Demi Lovato is ending the year quite strong for a woman whose engagement has been called off. Heartbreak is nothing and being happily single is everything it seems, as Lovato revealed the best thing about her recent split with Max Ehrich.

Demi Lovato's Instagram Story Reveals Happiness Over Singlehood

Demi is over keeping quiet about her breakup. Even if it was brief, getting an engagement canceled is no small thing.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, in a now-expired Instagram Story, Demi explained that being single has its benefits and the best part is unconditional love from oneself.

The songstress wrote, "The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself."

This is a natural revelation if she realized Max never looked out for her best interests. A source previously revealed to ET that Lovato felt Ehrich "wasn't being honest about things," and added, "She's worked very hard to get to a good place and isn't willing to put up with anything that doesn't serve her in a positive way. The breakup was for the best."

Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich Whirlwind Romance

Demi Lovato's Instagram was a witness how much of a roller-coaster year she has had. Now that 2020 only has a few days left, Lovato refused to enter the next one depleted and sad.

The singer surprised many when, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she announced that she was already engaged. Many at the time did not even know she was seeing someone! Those who heard or read about her secret relationship with Ehrich did not think it was that serious. But fans were just as happy, regardless if Demi Lovato's engagement shocked them or not.

However, the courtship period did not last and the engagement ended really quick. However, the split made it to the headlines and stayed there for a while, more so because Ehrich could not stop harpering about it. First he said he was blindsided, then he was used, and then asked for Lovato to go back to him.

Moving On

Lovato, for her part, ignored everything and stayed relatively quiet as Max raged on.

Several times, it looked like Ehrich was trying to get her attention by flaunting girls he's dating on Instagram.

She once spoke about her breakup in passing when asked how her year had been, but Max was quick to react to it and accused Demi of using him once more by speaking about their failed relationship.

The singer appeared on the red carpet of People's Choice Awards and recalled the year, mentioning that she got engaged and then un-engaged.

"But then COVID hit and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged," she said.

She added that she was binge-watching "Pretty Little Liars" before her engagement ended. After which, she joked she lost track of what she was doing as the lockdown wore on, as reported by Teen Vogue.

"Then (I) went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else," the "Skyscraper" songstress said.

Upon hearing that, Max went on a full accusatory mode on Demi Lovato's Instagram account. "Exploiting our breakup for clout at PCA is not chill," he wrote in the comments section, asking the "Sorry not Sorry" singer to "stop talking about me on award shows. Thanks."

Naturally, many fans thought that was uncool and said he certainly lacked humor, if not attention.

It's just technically a mess that the "This Is Me" singer was right to keep mum about, until now.

