WWE star Peyton Royce is the latest victim of Gordon Ramsay's tough love.

In a TikTok video, the 28-year-old wrestler shared her cooking skills as she attempted to make an Aussie classic called "fairy bread."

Mostly a kids party treat, it is made of white bread spread with margarine or butter and covered sprinkles known as "Hundreds and Thousands."

On her Twitter, she bravely tagged the renowned celebrity British Chef and captioned her post "@GordonRamsay might have something to say about this @PeytonRoyceWWE!"

In the video, the Australian wrestler was seen spreading a generous amount of butter to two slices of bread. For her step three, she advised fans to repeat the procedure until the bread was covered with butter.

Now the fun part is step four, which includes sprinkles.

The WWE star, indeed, added hundreds and thousands to the two slices after cutting them into halves. She concluded the short clip by eating her creation as she mentioned "cheers, mate!"

Gordon Ramsay Shocked by Peyton Royce's "Fairy Bread"

Unfortunately, the restaurateur-turned-TV personality appeared to be disgusted by Royce's fairy bread.

In Gordon Ramsay's TikTok account, he responded by releasing his rather disappointing comments toward the female wrestler's dish.

The "Hell's Kitchen" host started off nice to the WWE beauty and even complimented her colorful shirt.

"Peyton show me what you got. Nice shirt, love that," Ramsay said.

Famous for his ruthless comments, he later on warned Royce, saying: "If you don't make something delicious, then I will stick those slices of bread on your bl**dy ears."

Shortly after, the award-winning chef saw how she butchered fairy bread and joked about being in the ring for too long.

"No stop it. Sprinkles. No, no...girl...you've lost the plot. Hey. Really. Are you serious?. You've been out of the ring too long, you've gone all rusty. Oh come on!"

WWE also shared the clip of the "Savoy Grill" owner and Peyton Royce on its official Twitter account with a caption, "Don't worry, @GordonRamsay, @PeytonRoyceWWE isn't in charge of catering..."

Fans flocked to the comment section to express their reaction towards Ramsay's brutal comment to Peyton.

"You should ask Gordon how well @RandyOrton cooked @WWEBrayWyatt last night," one fan wrote, in reference to the recent WWE TLC match where the 40-year-old Orton set The Fiend on fire.

A second one appeared to agree with the British chef and posted, "As a fellow Aussie I was offended with how @PeytonRoyceWWE cut the fairy bread more than anything... it's triangles or nothing!!"

Meanwhile, an individual showed his support for Royce and castigated the famous chef for mocking the Aussie treat.

"Is @GordonRamsay just playing along or has he never heard of Fairy Bread? Great work @PeytonRoyceWWE showing the world some #IICONIC Aussie cuisine."

Aside from the popular WWE figure, Gordon Ramsay previously slammed Chrissy Teigen's meatball with a hot-dog-bun garlic bread dish, calling it "disgusting."

"It looks like a seagull sh*t all over it," he mentioned during his interview with "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

