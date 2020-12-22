Bye Forever Royal Family: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Never Returning to the UK

Thanks to their massive profitable deals in the US, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle may not be returning to the UK ever.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seeing a "future in the US," which is why the chances of seeing them return to live in the UK are looking pretty slim.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes that it has become clear that after relocating to Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie, they were able to achieve the financial independence they've been longing to have.

"It has become clear that, having relocated to Los Angeles, that they see their future in the US," Fitzwilliams shared, adding, "They achieved financial independence with a substantial deal with Netflix and another with Spotify for a podcast."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were teaming up with Netflix to produce several children's shows, series, and documentaries. According to reports, it is worth more than $100 million, though it has not been confirmed.

This is just experts' rough estimate due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal status and worldwide popularity.

Early this month, the former "Suits" star and the younger brother of Prince William have also announced that they were partnering with music and podcast giant Spotify, launching their newly-created company Archewell Audio.

According to reports, this will see the couple producing and hosting podcasts to inspire and entertain people.

The first full series of Archewell Audio would go live in 2021, but the pair have announced a special episode that will air before the end of 2020.

In a trailer released last week, Prince Harry said, "That's what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before and found our common ground."

Meghan Markle added, "We're talking to some amazing people, they're going to share their memories that have helped shape this past year, which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially gave up their senior royal roles on March 31 and immediately moved to Los Angeles to start a new life.

The couple purchased a $14 million mansion in Montecito, one of California's wealthiest neighborhoods, with high-profile neighbors such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Meghan Markle also has Oprah to thank because she endorsed the Duchess of Sussex's product, Clevr Blends, for free.

Regarding the investment, Meghan previously said that it aims to support "a passionate female entrepreneur."

"I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I love and has a holistic approach to wellness."

According to experts, Meghan's free publicity could have cost them $1 million.

But after that, it has also been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are knee-deep in trouble.

In a report by The Sunday Times, the talk show mogul's endorsement could reportedly lead to massive consequences for the Sussexes.

The report stated, "An almighty plug from a talk-show host flagging her royal connections has stretched the elastic contours of the 'Megxit' deal to snapping point."

Even if the couple isn't going to return to their royal lives and finally cut ties with the family, it has been revealed that their worth could hit billions just by being themselves.

OK Magazine reported that experts see the couple's deal with these massive brands could give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a net worth of $10 billion in the next ten years.

