Travis Scott did not forget to spread the Christmas spirit in his hometown.

Ahead of Christmas day, Scott came back to his hometown in Houston to give back to its people.

According to TMZ, the "Astroworld" hitmaker traveled on Tuesday and made his Cactus Jack Foundation host a Christmas toy drive at Sunnyside Park in Houston, Texas.

The event allowed the rapper to give 2,000 toys to 1,000 elementary school students.

The team still followed the social distancing protocols and COVID-19 safety procedures. Instead of creating lines, the families, residents, and school teachers drove through the booth for free toys, shoes, Christmas trees and PPEs.

In one of the event's photos, Scott can be seen packing the gift packs before putting them carefully behind the car trunks.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's Daughter Helped Out!

In the past few years, Scott and Kylie Jenner went under fire for spoiling their daughter, Stormi Webster, with designer items despite her young age.

But this year, the rapper made sure that hisdaughter would see that not everyone is fortunate enough.

On his Instagram account, the proud dad shared a photo of their daughter donning a face mask, which has a cat whiskers design on it.

Stormi then accompanied her father in giving away the bags for the kids in her dad's hometown.

It remains unclear whether Jenner was there. However, the highest-paid celebrity shared a photo of Stormi on Instagram.

"Big girl supporting her daddy. His Xmas food and toy drive," she captioned the post.

Aside from the gifts, over 2,000 people--including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner--also enjoyed the free food cooked by the local celebrity hot spot Turkey Leg Hut.

Travis Scott Giving Back After Successful Year

Maybe the event is also Scott's way of sharing his blessings, as this year has become a successful one for him.

This 2020, Travis Scott's net worth reportedly increased to $100 million.

He earned the massive amount of money, thanks to his several corporate deals with McDonald's ($15 million), Fortnite ($20 million) and Playstation ($20 million).

The "corporate America's brand whisperer" also earns around more than $10 million from his Nike deal--the Nike x Travis Scott sneaker line.

His bank account is expected to grow more next year, as he will be releasing his highly-anticipated album "Utopia" and his CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer.

