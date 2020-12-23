Rihanna Fenty Nightmare: RiRi Sued For Illegal Use of Song in Latest Ad

Rihanna is welcoming Christmas and the new year with a lawsuit.

German father-daughter musical duo named King Khan and Saba Lou is suing the Barbados native for using one of their tracks in a Savage x Fenty advertisement without their permission.

The pair allege that the makeup mogul used their track "Good Habits (and Bad)" in Rihanna's Instagram post promoting her fashion line.

In a report by TMZ, they said that the lawsuit alleges that the pair created the lyrics and music for the song, which was featured in the 32-year-old's Instagram post.

King Khan and Saba Lou also claim that the "We Found Love" hitmaker did not have their permission to use the advertisement's track, believing that she just took a song from a streaming platform and then used it illegally.

Now, they are seeking unspecified damages and also demanded that Rihanna stops using their song.

Meanwhile, the said ad posted on Instagram already received more than 3 million views, but it's unclear when the video was first published.

As of writing, neither the "Diamonds" singer nor her representatives have commented on the matter.

Rihanna's Fenty Line

The Grammy-winning singer has been winning when it comes to her Savage x Fenty line.

Rihanna features plus-sized models and shatters body image stereotypes in her line and fashion campaign.

She's also been encouraging body image positivity.

When Riri dropped her first designer capsule collection in early 2020, many critics hailed the clothes to be a "more inclusive line."

Rihanna isn't only featuring female models, but also male plus-sized models on her store's website.

Huge hunks have been spotted on the clothing website - mostly men with no abs or not owning a toned body. Instead, they represent a more natural and realistic physique.

Rihanna's Fenty fashion line has been campaigning for inclusivity since its launch in 2017.

But she's not just winning in the fashion department, but in makeup as well.

The Success of Fenty Beauty

Rihanna's cosmetics line is all about bringing her boldness to the masses.

When it was first released, the "Umbrella" singer sent out a message that her makeup line would be more diverse and would open inclusion.

She told Refinery29 at that time, "In every product, I was like: 'There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl; there needs to be something for a really pale girl; there needs to be something in-between.'"

So she made about 40 different shades of foundation and a lip gloss that would work on all types of skin tones.

