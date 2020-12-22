Fans on social media are wondering once again if Hailey Bieber is finally pregnant.

Her husband, Justin Bieber, shared a cryptic Instagram post of a picture of them hugging as the model held her dog.

The "Baby" hitmaker captioned the pic, "These are nights I could only have dreamed of. If you were at my crib last night, you know what I'm talking about."

Hailey shared the post to her Instagram Stories but didn't add any caption or context to what happened on their special evening.

Now, rumors of Hailey Bieber being pregnant are running wild on social media, even though the couple has not confirmed the rumors.

One Instagram user commented on Justin Bieber's Instagram post, saying, OMG, it could be true! Baby Bieber!"

They once did confirm that they want to have a big family but not in a rush to start it.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres early this year, the "One Less Lonely Girl" singer revealed that his wife isn't ready yet to have a baby but shared they want a lot.

Justin explained, "I'm going to have as many as Hailey wishes to push out."

"I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

When Ellen pushed the singer on the timeline, Justin made it clear that he and Hailey Bieber are not in a rush in getting pregnant and starting a family.

"There's not an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman," he said.

"And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's okay."

Last October, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin also spoke to Vogue Italia, saying that she always wanted to have children early and enjoyed being married without kids.

She revealed, "The strange thing is that I've always wanted to have children early, but now that I'm married, I feel less of an urge."

But Hailey also explained that she wants to achieve more things in her life, saying, "I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now."

In 2019, the Biebers spoke to Vogue about their marriage, their respective goals, and their future family.

According to Hailey, she didn't want to have kids for a couple more years.

Speaking about her marriage to the Canada-born star, she said, "We're young, and that's a scary aspect. We're going to change a lot. But we're committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes."

"That's how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he's my best friend. I never get sick of him."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married twice. A year after marrying in a New York courthouse in September 2018, the couple tied the knot once again with a massive ceremony in front of their family and friends in South Carolina.

People magazine reported that they said their "I Do's" in front of 154 guests, including KarJenners Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

