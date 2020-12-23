'Sex and the City' Reboot Will Happen Without Kim Cattral -- Here's Why!

A reboot of the famous 2000s show "Sex And The City" is reportedly in the works - but one major character isn't happy to return.

According to Page Six, HBO Max will be doing a reboot but will not include Kim Cattrall, who plays Samantha Jones.

According to an industry insider who spoke to the New York Post's column, while the reboot will include all original stars such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, Kim will be the only one not joining the cast.

"Sex And The City" is based on a 1997 novel written by Candace Bushnell. The show initially premiered in 1998 and became an instant hit, making all four major characters household names for talking about several contemporary issues related to femininity, sexuality, and relationships.

HBO Max plans to bring all three stars back to the small screen but in a limited series format.

Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes will be watched again by millions of viewers worldwide.

But Kim Cattrall was extremely vocal about why she wouldn't be returning.

In a 2007 interview with Piers Morgan, the Emmy award-winning actress said she would want another actress to play Samantha Jones if the show would be revived.

"It's a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it."

She added, "And another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones."

"Sex And The City" had six successful seasons and even came out with two movies. The show even received accolated from the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guilds.

Meanwhile, in 2019, Sarah Jessica Parker expressed she wanted to reprise her role as Carrie for a few episodes.

But instead of calling it a "reboot," she wants to call it a "revisit."

And perhaps the reason Kim Cattrall will not be returning is because of her beef with Sarah Jessica Parker.

According to The Telegraph, tensions started during the second season of "Sex And The City," and SJP was named an executive producer and even got a salary bump.

But the news didn't sit well with Kim, who later tried to negotiate more money, which only annoyed the cast and the crew.

SJP told People magazine in another interview how hurtful Kim's statement was with her interview with Piers Morgan.

"So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated because I never responded. And I won't, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege."

When Kim's brother died, Sarah claims to have confidentially reached out to her former co-star and expressed her condolences to social media. Still, Kim wanted nothing to do with her, saying, "Your continuous reaching out is a very painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend."

