Dwayne Johnson As 'Dwanta Clause': The Rock Gives Massive Help to Fan Struggling Amid COVID

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has proved that he is a true hero after taking care of a dad-of-two struggling amid the holidays and the COVID pandemic.

The 48-year-old retired professional wrestler has connected with a widowed young father named Jay Abel in a virtual appearance of John Krasinski's revived YouTube show, "Some Good News."

When the talk show host found out that Jay was selling some of his most prized possessions on eBay to give his kids Elisa, 8, and AJ, 11, some gifts for the holidays, "The Office" actor has stepped in.

Jay told the 41-year-old host how he couldn't find himself a part-time job because of the pandemic, with the director even praising him as a "super dad."

"Your story is my favorite of the holiday season," John told him, before revealing that he previously attempted to purchase all of the items on Jay's eBay.

But upon looking at John's newly-created eBay accounts bidding on his prized possessions, including comic book memorabilia, Jay first thought that the usernames were all fake.

In a written exchange between the two, Jay expressed that he didn't feel "comfortable" with the purchases and passed on the actor's attempted purchases.

Jay wrote in an eBay reply to John at that time, "This all feels too fishy, sorry, I'm going to have to pass there is a lot of these shirts that you want to buy on eBay. Try a different seller. Sorry, I don't feel comfortable with these sales. Hope you understand and good luck in the future."

At the same time, the dad-of-two requested that John retweet his eBay page just to get good traffic on his selling page.

But as a surprise on John Krasinski's holiday-themed segment, Dwayne Johnson entered the chat wearing a "Dwanta" hat and a head-to-toe Santa Claus ensemble.

After listening to Jay's story, The Rock revealed that he would be paying for the things his kids want on their Christmas wish lists.

The "Jumanji" actor said, "Here's what I want you to do. Take all of your stuff off of eBay because Dwanta Claus is going to take care of all of that stuff, man."

Dwayne Johnson also wants to give Jay back to being such a wonderful dad by inviting him and his family on the set of "Black Adam" once COVID has ended.

The professional athlete told Jay, "You deserve it all, man. Your story is an inspiration. You are an inspiration."

Dwayne further said, "You are what the holidays are all about. You embody the spirit. And I feel very confident I can speak for my friend John here in that, you know, the true measure of a man and true measure of a human being truly is always what's in their heart."

Dwayne's wonderful gesture comes after Jay prepares to host his third Christmas after his wife passed away.

By extending the holiday magic, Dwayne Johnson, whose net worth is $320 million, revealed that he and John Krasinski donated $5 million to "Toys for Tots" in Jay's name.

Perhaps this is why Dwayne Johnson is one of the most-followed people on Instagram, because of his kind soul and warm heart.

