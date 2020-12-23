Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hypocrites. That is essentially what a royal expert has hinted when he accused the two of drip-feeding press' with content after Megxit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want Privacy, They Say

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they wanted privacy and financial liberation so they believed stepping down from their senior royal positions the best.

But ever since Megxit, they have done everything but stay private. The money they had been earning are essentially still linked to them being past royals as well.

The Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter said he found it 'extraordinary' that the Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, ruined their own vision of having private lives by making various appearances.

They have not worked on achieving more privacy at all, despite stepping back as royals in March.

Speaking to True Royalty TV's Royal Beat, the commentator and royal expert explained his thoughts. According to him (via Daily Mail), "I find it extraordinary that two people who left basically because they felt press intrusion and yet in the past 12 months we've had nothing but drip-feeding the press about things that they're doing."

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Spotify Deal

The heated comments came after it was announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have entered into a lucrative Spotify deal.

The two, who are currently residing in their $14 million mansion in California with their 18-month-old son Archie, and anticipating an intimate Christmas as non-royals, have signed a massive podcast deal with Spotify.

It is allegedly worth a whopping £30million.

Under this deal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will produce and host their own shows as part of the newly established Archewell Audio. The first show will be a 'holiday special' that the couple allegedly wish wouldl "uplift audiences" worldwide.

According to Express UK, Prince Harry tried his best to be well-loved in this new project.

Prince Harry and his wife already appeared in a two-minute trailer of the first episode and following this, a voice expert noticed something crucial.

According to voice actor Jane Whitthenshaw, who has appeared in a series of BBC dramas and adverts, the way Harry talks spoke volumes of what he wants to happen - which is for him to be loved and accepted.

"Prince Harry has loosened his accent to make it more acceptable to real people," she told the Telegraph.

This is a sign of how serious he wants to cut ties from his royal past. "He never had the cut-glass vowels of his grandmother and this is part of breaking with the Firm and moving on," the expert explained.

