In the latest news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal commentator believes that they are following in the footsteps of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Speaking to 9Honey, Katie Nicholl said, "The Obamas' Higher Ground production company was always going to be the business model for the Sussexes, and that's exactly what we're seeing."

The expert believes that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's parents are "emulating in each step" the First Family's model because it worked.

She further added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking for inspiration and have found the perfect people with successful business models.

"It's a high end, it's aspirational, it sits very much with the image that the Sussexes are trying to curate for themselves, and it's a successful business model."

Last month, the former US president released his sixth book titled "A Promised Land," and as per The Guardian, the book sold about 900,000 copies on its first day.

Barack's wife, Michelle Obama, has also enjoyed her massive success after publishing the memoir "Becoming" in 2018. The book became an instant Amazon bestseller.

Katie Nicholl insisted that the Duchess of Sussex is a big fan of "self-help" books and claimed that books would be next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"She's a writer, she loves writing - I mean, look at the piece she wrote for The New York Times."

She added that it's "very, very likely" the Sussexes' next move will be books.

The expert also believes if they would be writing a "tell-all book," Katie thinks that the 39-year-old former actress and her 36-year-old blue blood husband would tell their story in a way that was respectful to the monarchy after promising to "uphold the values" of the Queen.

In August, it has been reported that the couple was massive fans of the self-help guru Brene Brown.

Katie also believes that the couple may explore the wellness and healthy living niches in the future.

News of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "emulating" Barack and Michelle Obama comes after their Netflix and Spotify multi-million-dollar deals.

Just like the Obamas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also signed to Harry Walker Agency.

The former senior royals were able to score themselves a multi-year deal with the music streaming platform, where they also formed their production company, Archewell Audio. They are said to be hosting and producing podcasts on Spotify.

Meanwhile, for Netflix, the couple is expected to produce TV shows, documentaries, and children's serieswith their multi-year deal.

READ MORE: Bye Forever Royal Family: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Never Returning to the UK

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles