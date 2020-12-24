Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Slammed For 'Hiding' Son Archie In 'Ridiculous' Christmas Card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing some serious backlash once again for "hiding" their son in their recently released Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new card is the first Christmas card they have released since quitting as senior royals and moving to the US.

According to reports, the original picture used as a drawing in their card was taken by the former "Suits" star's mom, Doria Ragland.

In the picture, they were in the garden, and their two dogs, Pula and Guy, were also featured.

But not everybody's impressed with the Sussexes' card.

Some people took to Twitter to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were hiding their son by using a cartoon drawing of the family instead of a real photograph.

One Twitter user thought that "something isn't right" because it seemed like they didn't want their child to be seen.

Another person alleged, "They're still hiding Archie," and by doing a "photoshop cartoon," the social media user said that it was such a clear way of hiding the one-year-old.

One person, fuming, said, "This child needs social interaction with other children and gets outside of 'his bubble' to lead an everyday life! What about his future mental well being - good grief."

Some didn't think of it negatively but instead noticed that Archie had red hair in the drawing, something similar to his dad.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle' Christmas card was released by a UK animal charity, Mayhew, where the 39-year-old former Hollywood actress is a patron.

The card reads, "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

A spokesperson for the couple revealed that the photo was taken in early December.

They also said that their one-year-old child selected the small Christmas tree, the ornaments, and the other decorations and that "the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

The release of their family's card comes after Meghan Markle wrote for The New York Times in November 2020 about the miscarriage she suffered in July.

Meghan wrote, "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few."

The California-native was applauded for talking about the taboo topic since she broke from the royal family protocol of revealing something significant about their personal lives.

However, despite her revelation, a debate sparked, causing a divide.

Some applauded her for her strength and courage, while others accuse Meghan Markle of using a tragedy for her gains.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle News: Former Royals Copying the Obamas?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles