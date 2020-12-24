Britney Spears Boyfriend Details How He Recovered From COVID-19 and Protected Singer

Sam Asghari recently tested positive for COVID-19, but has recovered in due time.

Britney Spears' boyfriend said he made sure not to infect anyone, including the singer. He now details what it took him to recover from the dreaded virus.

Britney Spears Boyfriend Had Coronavirus

In a new IG post, the fitness trainer revealed that he too, despite his fitness regimen, was infected by coronavirus. Upon learning of his diagnosis, he did what every responsible person would do - engage in solo quarantine.

He shared that he was lucky to have learned of his condition before he got the chance to mingle with loved ones, and infect him with the scary virus, as reported by Page Six.

"Recently I tested positive for Covid-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other)," he wrote. "I quickly isolated myself and started my quarantine process alone."

Britney Spears BF Reveals How He Recovered from COVID-19

Asghari revealed that although his healthy lifestyle did not prevent him from being infected, his overall positive health lifestyle helped him overcome the virus.

"I only had 1 day of common cold symptoms day 2 after testing positive but 24 hours later I was perfectly normal," Britney Spears' boyfriend shared. "I continued my workouts and clean nutrition at home as usual," he added.

According to him, it took him ten days of solo quarantine before fully recovering. He no longer was contagious and tested negative of the virus twice. He was even cleared by doctors to end quarantine and go back to spending time with his loved ones.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Going Strong

He revealed that he recovered because he continued to cleanse and prioritize his health while in quarantine.

"I spend a lot of time cleansing. And thinking about how important our health is in General even outside of Covid, at the end of our lives one of the most important things will be health, I will continue to do my best and inspire you guys to also live a healthy lifestyle," Asghari concluded.

Last month, Asghari jetted to Hawaii with Spears to celebrate the latter's turning of 39. On Wednesday, he also appeared in a clip posted to Spears' Instagram page.

