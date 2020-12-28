Shia LaBeouf Blacklisted in Hollywood Amid Domestic Abuse, Violence Allegations

2020 is the year that Shia LaBeouf has finally ended his career.

After numerous legal battles in the road a few years ago, such as telling a Black officer that he was going to hell for the color of his skin after being stopped in traffic, and later even claimed that the police arrested him because of his skin color, Shia LaBeouf's most recent blunder really helped in smearing his name to the point that nobody wants to work with him ever.

The former Nickelodeon star was even given a chance after his public apology, a year of probation, and his anger management therapy.

It seemed like Shia LaBeouf may have even got his life together after starring in his hit movies "Honey Boy," which he also wrote, and "The Peanut Butter Falcon."

Marvel even reportedly considered the 34-year-old film a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which would eventually put him in the list of A-listers. Being party of any Marvel superhero movies is good for any actor's career.

Playing a Marvel character can make one unforgettable.

But unfortunately for him, Shia LaBeouf's former girlfriend, FKA Twigs, sued him for assault, battery, and infliction of emotional distress.

Shia LaBeouf vs. FKA Twigs Lawsuit

The lawsuit obtained by Variety stated that the former "Transformers" actor "hurts women."

"He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous."

It also mentioned a few more horrifying claims that painted a lurid of Shia LaBeouf.

FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahlia Barnett, is demanding a trial by jury.

According to the singer, she woke up to her then-boyfriend violently squeezing her arms against her will and choking her.

There was also one incident on Valentine's Day in 2019 when the actor was strangling her while whispering, "If you don't stop, you are going to lose me."

After the said incident, he reportedly drove back to his home manically and threatened to crash the car unless the musician professed her "eternal love" for him.

The End of Shia LaBeouf

But now, it has been reported by We Got This Covered that Shia LaBeouf is officially blacklisted in Hollywood.

The actor has already been dropped in several roles he was previously cast in and is said to have no upcoming projects.

The outlet further said that he isn't being considered for any more high-profile roles and that he's facing a "possibly permanent spell in the wilderness."

Though Shia LaBeouf has already apologized for "those he hurt" even after being spotted kissing Margaret Qualley amid the controversy, his attorney told Variety in a statement, "Shia needs help, and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs."

But as what WGTC said, "'Cancel culture' is an invention of right-wing media, but if it did exist, it should be used on scum like Shia LaBeouf."

