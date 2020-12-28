Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg are approaching the new year separately after ending their 22 year marriage.

The shocking news was confirmed by Fox News after the representative of the "Sabrina the Witch" actress confirmed that the couple have "quietly separated."

Moreover, despite their decision to call it quits, the rep shared that both the 48-year-old producer and the "Punky Brewster" star will prioritize their kids' well being.

"Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion."

The brunette beauty and Goldberg tied the knot in 1998 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles and share four lovely children namely, Poet Sienna Rose, Jagger Joseph Blue, Lyric Sonny Roads and Story.

Just recently, the 44-year-old actress shared a photo of her kids, lounging around their house as they celebrate the Yuletide season. Jason Goldberg is noticeably absent in the said snap.

"Happy happy day after Christmas to all. Sending everyone so much love. So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves. As my girls and I love to say along with my life long friend forever @jennydianelewis "It is one day closer to Christmas" Hope you are well. This room may represent some feelings of 2020," she wrote.

Soleil Moon Frye Jason Goldberg Celebrated 10-Year Anniversary

In 2008, the couple renewed their wedding vows as they celebrated their 10-year anniversary.

Held at their Hollywood Hills home, the intimate ceremony was organized by her friend Lisa Rowe and attended by the couple's close pals, including Eric Dane, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher.

At the time, Soleil described the event as the "best night of her life."

"Besides the days my children were born - and my first wedding - it was the best night of my life," Frye told People magazine.

Soleil Moon Frye, Jason Goldberg Works and Achievements

Soleil Moon Frye's "Saved by the Bell" character as Robin is considered one of her breakthrough roles in the entertainment industry.

She portrayed the spoiled rich girl who targeted the nerdy Samuel "Screech" Powers in the fourth season of the hit sitcom.

As for Soleil Moon Frye's husband (now-ex), he is the executive producer of reality shows "Beauty and the Geek" and MTV's "Punk'd," as well as for "Guess Who," "Killers" and the 2004 science fiction thriller film "The Butterfly Effect."

