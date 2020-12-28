Halsey dropped a sincere apology over social media after speaking about her struggle with eating disorder.

The "Be Kind" hitmaker, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, participated in the Instagram trend where her followers can ask her to "post a photo of" a certain topic.

Per Just Jared, one fan requested the 26-year-old singer to share a snap of her during her "lowest point."

On Halsey's Instagram Stories, she responded by posting a topless mirror selfie wearing nothing but a white underwear, showing off her very thin and boney physique.

"TW: ED, ask for help," she captioned the now-deleted post.

Unfortunately, this sparked concern from fans, who criticized her for sharing an incentive and graphic photo.

Halsey's Eating Disorder

The "Colors" songstress took to Twitter to reflect and apologize for "depicting" her experience with eating disorder.

"TW: disordered eating. I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle," she wrote.

TW: disordered eating



In a separate post, Halsey also mentioned about being "not emotionally equipped to handle" the situation following a wave of backlash from the public.

"With that being said I'm gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that's okay."

Despite this, fans and friends from the industry offered their support for Halsey.

Alternative pop rock band Transviolet blasted critics and mentioned how people should "really need to stop expecting entertainers to manage everyone's emotions for them."

The band also pointed out how "awful"cancel culture is nowadays and how it's easy for the public to lash out at someone.

Moreover, one user stressed that today's generation is so "sensitive" about certain things: "Forever hating how sensitive this generation is. stay off twitter if you expect a trigger warning for every damn thing."

On the other hand, an individual explained that Halsey shared a very "vulnerable moment" and now, fans are using it to attack her.

"You shared such a vulnerable moment with us and now they are weaponizing it against you. SMH, this is why it's so rare to find authentic artists willing to be real with their fans because the public takes their vulnerable and rare moments of opening up and crushes it to pieces."

Aside from Halsey's eating disorder, she also spoke about living with bipolar disorder.

She previously told Rolling Stones that she was hospitalized twice to manage her symptoms and suffered through a manic episode for a long time.

