Anthony Hopkins is celebrating one of his greatest achievements in life.

The Academy Award winner shared an inspirational message on Tuesday as he marked his 45 years of sobriety. Over his Instagram, the "Westworld" star posted a black-and-white clip explaining how 2020 has been a year "full of grief and sadness."

He also shared his decision to give up drinking after receiving a "wake up call" way back in 1975.

"Forty-five years ago today, I had a wakeup call. I was headed for disaster, drinking myself to death. I'm not preachy, but I got a message," he mentioned, adding, "A little thought that said, 'Do you want to live or die?' And I said, 'I want to live, and suddenly the relief came."

In addition, the 85-year-old renowned actor also encouraged his 2.4 million followers who are experiencing the same thing to "hang in there."

"Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. Young people, don't give up. Keep fighting. Be bold. Mighty forces will come to your aid. That's sustained me through my life."

Anthony Hopkins Opens Up about His Struggles With Alcoholism

It's no secret that the "Thor: Ragnarok" star also struggled with alcohol addiction in the past.

In his previous speech at the University Of California, Hopkins opened up about his alcoholism and how it affected his career in the early days.

The two-time Emmy winner confessed coming on the set with a hangover and was "very difficult to work with."

"Because that's what you do in the theatre, you drink. But I was very difficult to work with, as well, because I was usually hungover," he shared, as reported by BBC.

He then explained what made him change his life--and that is following the talk with the fellowship Alcoholics Anonymous after a woman asked him "why don't you just trust in God?"

With this, he shared that the urge to drink was "never to return."

Anthony Hopkins' Movies and Achievements

The award-winning Welsh actor is best known for his role as the cannibal serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 psychological horror film "The Silence of the Lambs" alongside Jodie Foster.

With the movie, he bagged an Academy Award for Best Actor, as well as the New York Film Critics Circle Award for the same category.

Born in the United Kingdom, the Hollywood A-lister isn now living in Malibu with his actress wife, Stella Arroyave.

