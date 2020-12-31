Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Receive Amazing News About Archewell Audio Ahead of 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first episode of Archewell Audio entered the Spotify charts in 17th place.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new venture with Spotify is beaten by Deep Sleep Sounds, a podcast that uses ocean sounds to help people sleep.

Critics branded the 34-minute podcast as "nauseating," as the couple just kept asking their ultra-rich friends, Elton John and James Corden, how they coped during the lockdown.

It also showed just how out of touch all four people are with ordinary people.

Though Archewell Audio landed in 17th place on the chart, the first episode cracked the Top 10 in Spotify UK.

It is also currently at the second spot on the "Top Society and Culture" podcast while on the 14th spot on the "Trending Chart."

In the US, the Sussexes' podcast sits on the 26th spot of the "Top Podcast" list.

Meanwhile, their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, made an appearance by saying "Happy New Year," with many listeners noticed the one-year-old had an American accent.

PR expert James Henderson told The Sun that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a safe commercial choice by featuring celebrities on their podcast.

He explained, "Access to very well-known people willing to talk out about issues and their thoughts and experiences will always command interest."

Several listeners also commented on how Prince Harry's accent sounded like speaking "Estuary English."

Estuary English derives from areas along the River Thames and its estuary, which has traditional working-class associations.

Even BBC presenter Sangita Myska noticed and said, "He's gone a little Estuary English, no?"

Meanwhile, behavior expert Judi James told the Daily Mail that Prince Harry's accent sounded "mid-everything."

"Mid-Atlantic, mid-London, and mid-Estuary English."

Highlights of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's First Archewell Audio Episode

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's connections in Hollywood helped launch their new career in the entertainment industry.

A-listers Tyler Perry, tennis legend Naomi Osaka and singer Elton John appeared on the podcast, and politician Stacey Abrams and author Rachel Cargle.

Archewell Audio also offered a rare view of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's intimate rapport.

The couple chose to air mostly audio submissions of their guests as they didn't choose to interview their guests directly.

The couple occasionally interjects each other with anecdotes to imply points they feel necessary or essential for listeners.

The first episode also played their favorite song, "This Little Light of Mine," performed by Elta James. It was played to mark the end of 2020 as the world transitions to 2021.

The song reportedly holds a special place in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's heart, as it was played in their 2018 royal wedding as they exited St. George's Chapel.

