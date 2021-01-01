James Corden started the new year with a new resolution to get in the right shape and physical condition.

On the start of the new year, the official Youtube channel of WW--formerly Weight Watchers--announced that Corden partnered with the company to manage his body weight.

According to the new WW ambassador, he signed up for WW's health and fitness program to hit his goal for his family.

"I want to change the way that I live," the 42-year-old host said. "I want to be better for my children and for my family. I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes."

James Corden's kids, who are already in their active childhood years, inspired him to make the move. His wife, Julia Carey, also supports him in his health journey.

James Corden as WW Ambassador

The "Late Late Show With James Corden" presenter joined DJ Khaled and Robbie Williams in the company.

After signing up, Corden is now representing WW while using it to get fit and change his life for the better.

The new myWW+ is expected to help him practice a holistic approach toward weight loss and wellness. The program focuses on achieving measurable impact on weight loss success, including food intake, activities and sleep routine.

Meanwhile, the general manager of WW UK, Anna Hill, welcomed the actor to their family through a heartwarming statement.

"This announcement is particularly special for the UK as it's where his career began and where he remains a much loved and familiar star," she said.

With this massive step he took, fans of James Corden's show will surely see promising progress soon.

James Corden Working Toward a Healthier Lifestyle

Elsewhere in the same clip, the "Into The Woods" actor said that his weight number is not really his issue.

"The weight is not the issue, it's the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I'm going to take this year and work towards getting healthy," the "Fat Friends" star said.

Corden further explained that 2020 taught people why taking care of one's body should be prioritized.

After going through a lot last year, he bumped into WW and chose it to be his partner since the company has all "the tools" that will guide him to make the change.

This is not the first time he spoke candidly about his weight struggles, though.

Back in 2017, he confessed that could not stop eating bread, affecting his weight eventually.

