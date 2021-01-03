After months of hiatus, Kings of Leon dropped a surprise treat for fans to start off 2021.

Over their social media, the Tennessee-based alternative rock band teased their supporters with snippets of their upcoming tracks "Must Catch the Bandit" and "Feel the Way You Do."

Moreover, the quartet also shared that their latest project is set to be released on January 7.

Not only that, but the "Only by the Night" hitmaker then dropped two other teasers for their latest songs "Spin It Like We Can," and "Dancing in Your Head" alongside black-and-white clips featuring the group members.

Fans React To Kings of Leon's New Songs

Of course, fans can't help but gush over Kings of Leon's shocking comeback.

"BEST PRESENT TO ENTER THE YEAR EVER," one wrote.

A second user echoed the same sentiment and seemed to be thrilled with the band's new tracks.

"Cannot wait. 2021 is already looking good. KOL & LDR releasing music: blessings are already pouring in."

On the other hand, an individual is confident that the "Because of the Times" group might be dropping their eighth studio album: "Finally! A new album is on the way!"

on the other hand, one supported asked them: "Are we getting an album?!!?"

Last March, the Grammy-winning band unveiled their first song of 2020 titled "Going Nowhere."

In a moody black and white video, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill was seen in an empty room as he sat in the couch and played his guitar while singing the lines "It's a long, hard road / 'Til I can get to you / And I'll be holding on / Hoping the sun comes shining through / I'm going nowhere."

Moreover, over their official YouTube account, the music video came in with a message that says "Stay safe. Stay home. We will see you as soon as we can."

Kings of Leon Albums

Aside from their recent songs, the rock band last released their studio album "Walls" way back in October 2016.

According to NME, the 38-year-old frontman mentioned in their previous interview that they "enjoyed" the grueling process of creating an album but were excited for the outcome and can't wait to share it with their fans.

"Obviously there's a lot of work that goes into it and it can get stressful at times, but we're all in a good place and we're having fun with it and we're all excited to do something new," Followill said at the time.

READ MORE: 'Star Wars' Legend Mark Hamill Reacts To Passionate Praise From 'The Mandalorian' Actress

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles