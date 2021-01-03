Florence Pugh received a heartfelt message from boyfriend Zach Braff as she celebrates her 25th birthday.

On his Instagram account, the "Scrubs" alum and filmmaker has nothing but sweet words for the blonde beauty as she marked her special day.

Florence Pugh's Boyfriend Drops Sweetest Message

In a series of their candid photos together, the 45-year-old actor called his girlfriend a "Gift to the World."

"Happy Birthday to the most fun person I've ever met. I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your for one night. I can't believe I get to giggle with you everyday. What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born," he wrote.

The actress then replied by sharing his post on her IG Story alongside an emoji of a heart.

Aside from her boyfriend, Florence Pugh received a ton of love from her friends and family, including her brother and "Game of Thrones" actor Toby Sebastian

"Happy Birthday little sis! Your birthday wrestle is gonna have to wait a few weeks," he wrote as he shared a throwback video of him attempting to tussle the "Malevolent" star.

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh's Instagram featured a clip of herself, celebrating her birthday as she danced in front of two giant balloons.

"I'm not 52, it's just backwards," she quipped in reference of the golden balloons with numbers two and five.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's Relationship Timeline

The two met on the set of the short film "In the Time It Takes to Get There," which was directed by Braff.

Florence played the role of a 19th-century influencer together with Alicia Silverstone.

Shortly after, the Primetime Emmy nominee posted a group shot including Pugh, with a caption that says "People I love."

However, just recently, the "Midsommar" actress, who is notoriously private about her personal life, spoke about her romance with the filmmaker after being criticized for their 20-year age gap.

In an Instagram video, she clapped back at the haters as she defended her relationship with the "Wish I Was Here" actor.

Moreover, the "Outlaw King" actress got honest on how she feels about being a target of online hate.

"I'm 24 and I can't choose who I love ... There's a reason why I'm not with someone my age-It hasn't worked. So who are you trying to match me up with?" Pugh mentioned during her previous interview on "Sue Perkins: An Hour or So With" podcast.

Florence Pugh's Black Widow and Other Movies

The British actress made her debut on the big screen with the 2014 mystery film "The Falling."

Meanwhile, her claim to fame is her role as an unhappily married woman in the 2016 drama "Lady Macbeth" where she received an Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer.

She is also set to star in the upcoming "Black Widow" film as Yelena Belova.

