2021 took a different turn for "The Bachelor" stars Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber.

The news has been the talk of the town on social media after the reality star confirmed that he and the brunette beauty have split up, ending their nine-month romance.

In his recent Instagram post, the 29-year-old Virgina native revealed that their relationship was "filled with countless beautiful memories," but unfortunately, things "didn't work out" between them.

"I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end," Weber wrote.

Moreover, he concluded his lengthy post by thanking the 28-year-old lawyer for coming to his life even for a brief moment. He shared that she will always have a special place in his heart.

"These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."

After three days since Weber confirmed the news, the University Of Alabama alum broke her silence and spoke about the sudden break up with Pilot Pete.

The former "Bachelor Nation" contestant got honest and mentioned that they are facing the new year separately.

"I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing...It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways," Kelley Flanagan's Instagram caption read. She included a photo of the two on top of an old car.

Furthermore, she shared that as of the moment, they are "in two different stages" of their lives and are seeing their "future paths differently."

In the end, she thanked the public for their support as she welcomed the next chapter of her life. Kelley also vowed to "focus" on her "happiness" for 2021.

"I'm still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can't wait to see what you have in store!"

Before Christmas, "The Bachelor" alum announced a major step in their relationship. Peter revealed in his IG Story that Flanagan was officially moving with him to New York City.

"So grateful Kell was on board with the move!" he wrote, according to E! News.

In the beginning of 2020, the publication confirmed that the two were "officially dating" after spending weeks on quarantine. The insider shared that the pair were "pretty inseparable" and were both quarantining together in Chicago.

