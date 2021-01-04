Harry Styles stirred dating rumors after the public spotted him and Olivia Wilde getting romantic in public.

According to latest reports, Styles and Wilde were spotted holding hands at his agent's wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch, Montecito, California.

In the newly emerged photographs and video by Page Six, the "Adore You" singer can be seen walking with the 36-year-old actress while holding hands.

In another photo, Styles posed with the groom and bride, Jeffrey Azoff and Glenne Christiaansen, while wearing a white robe.

The news outlet also alleged that Styles and Wilde might have started their relationship during the filming of their movie "Don't Worry Darling."

It is worth noting that the former "House" actress once told Vogue in its December issue that she has been interested in casting Styles after seeing him in "Dunkirk."

The thriller film's team even did a "little victory dance" when Styles decided to join the movie since the singer has an eye for fashion and style.

"This movie is incredibly stylistic. It's very heightened and opulent, and I'm really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process-some actors just don't care," Wilde said during that time.

Soon after the photos came out in public, a source revealed that the "Golden" singer has been seeing her quietly for a few weeks already.

"They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding," an insider told People. "They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks."

Harry Styles' Girlfriends, Olivia Wilde's Past Relationships

Their blooming relationship came after they both went through a lot with their previous partners.

Before seeing Styles, Wilde shocked the internet with news about her split from then-fiance Jason Sudeikis.

They called off the engagement after seven years of being engaged. Despite ending their relationship which began in 2011, the former couple share two children.

Meanwhile, the "Kiwi" hitmaker also had his fair share of heartbreaks.

Styles went through several relationships over the past few years, with Camille Rowe being his last girlfriend. He and the French model met in 2017 through a mutual friend.

After having an intimate relationship for a year, they called it quits as the singer hinted that he cheated on her.

Apart from Rowe, Styles also dated Georgia Fowler, Sara Sampaio, Erin Foster, Kendall Jenner, Kimberly Stewart, Nicole Scherzinger, Taylor Swift, Emily Atack, and Caroline Flack.

