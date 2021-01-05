Jimmy Fallon Takes Jab On Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Romance [Video]

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde romance is the talk of the town; even their fellow TV personalities cannot ignore it.

Jimmy Fallon, who just returned on air with a new episode, even took a playful jab at the allegedly budding relationship between the two.

Four days into 2021 and Harry Styles is already making the headlines. Jimmy Fallon adds to it by creating a skit on "The Tonight Show" of him pretending to be Harry, albeit a lovesick one, as reported by E Online.

The clip, which aired on Monday, Jan. 4 can be seen below. It shows the One Direction alum, 26, preparing to shoot his recent music video for "Treat People With Kindness," but instead of focusing on the supposed task at hand, this version of Harry just have oodles of love to share and show. Fallon's version of Harry Styles is an overly eager man wanting to shout out his feelings to the world.

After the music video's choreographer asked Harry (played by Fallon) if he was dressed and ready to shoot, Fallon as Styles replied, "No, this is my walking-to-the-mailbox clothes. Here's a letter from me to you. It says, 'I love you.'"

It remains to be seen how Harry Styles, and even Olivia Wilide will take this skit. It's at least, a less intense reaction to the alleged relationship that shocked many. Some have already expressed disbelief, others have expressed joy, while some have expressed downright disgust. Harry Styles fans have started to come out and defend the singer.

Most fans claimed that even though Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted holding hands at his agent's wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, their idol was merely supporting a friend. Rumors are therefore, just rumors.

There is also a possibility that Jimmy Fallon was among the firsts to know about this romance and instead of being a reaction clip, it's a skit that was already prepared long before this Harry Styles and Olivia dating news broke out.

In another section of the funny comedy routine, Jimmy also teased Harry's peaceful nature. "Can we not do any more moves where me hands are clapping on each other and hitting each other?" Jimmy asked, in a fake British accent. "It feels like my hands are fighting, and that's very painful for me," he added.

