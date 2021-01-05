Can COVID-19 tests aka swabs give eye infection? Hilary Duff says so!

On January 4, Hilary Duff reminds everyone that the craziness the world was plunged into last year is well ongoing. COVID-19 remains a threat this year and now, the "Lizzie McGuire" actress is saying getting tests come with some risks too, as reported by Yahoo Entertainment.

Hilary Duff Instagram Story Reveals COVID-19 Test Side Effect?

The pregnant star shared several photos to her Instagram Story on Monday, Jan. 4 of her family celebrating together over the holidays. Apart from the adorable photos of Hilary Duff husband Matthew Koma dressed up as Santa Claus, one of the photos is that of the actress herself holding her young niece Fallon, as reported by Buzz Feed.

The "Come Clean" singer, 33 claimed that despite what the pictures looked like, she was indeed, not feeling joyous.

"Then my eye started to look weird.....and hurt....a lot," Hilary shared. "Sooo.... took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work....cuz you know, 2020 and all."

This seems to be the first time that someone associated COVID-19 tests to eye infection and naturally, it caught the attention of her fans. After all, tests are the only weapon most people now have against the pandemic, and hearing about how they can give infection is no small deal.

Hilary Duff Health Update

Probably seeing how concerned her fans were, Duff rushed to reassure her fans that she is already fine. "PS.... My eye is fine, needed antibiotics," she wrote to accompany a photo of herself opening some presents with her kids.

As E! explained, CDC and other public health experts have never once said that eye infections could be common side effect of coronavirus testing, so it's a bit unclear as to why Hilary Duff is suffering from this consequence.

Another Hilary Duff Child is Coming, But First COVID-19 Scare

The eye infection is surely not fun.

It was bad enough that she had to go three days without holding her children last year due to this pandemic.

On November 21, 2020, the "Younger" actress shared that she had to quarantine herself because she was exposed to the dreaded coronavirus.

But three days later, she announced that she was already able to hold her children once again. She has two children, one she shares with ex husband Mike Comrie, and a daughter with present husband Matthew. She and Matthew are expecting another child.

