Taylor Swift's "Folklore" album officially hit another groundbreaking record with Rolling Stone.

Before 2021 arrived, the popular culture magazine already hailed Swift's album as the Best Album of 2020. However, during that time, the exact number and data were still unknown.

A few days after the new year, Rolling Stone finally calculated the units that Swift's album earned.

In an article the magazine published on Tuesday, it revealed that Taylor Swift's "Folklore" dominated the site's top spot.

To be exact, it outshined everything on the website's "Year-End Top 200 Albums Chart" after gaining 2.3 million album-equivalent units.

In addition, it scored numerous RS Charts records in 2020.

To recall, "Folklore" saw the biggest sales week of 2020--the record which was previously owner by her 2019 LP "Lover."

It went on to break another Rolling Stone 200 record for being No. 1 for six straight weeks.

Apart from its 1.1 billion on-demand audio streams, "Folklore" became the highest-selling album with over 1.2 million sales.

Four other albums also made it to the RS 200 for 2020, namely "Lover" (No. 28), "Evermore" (No. 63), 1989 (No. 116), and "Reputation" (No. 165).

Taylor Swift's Folkore vs. Other Contenders

The Rolling Stones 200 Albums chart oversees the most popular releases of the week in the US.

The publication sorts the list by album units, digital song sales, audio streams, and digital and physical album sales.

Although Taylor Swift's album topped the list, the "Speak Now" singer was actually defeated as the artist with the most album on the year-end chart category.

Drake led the list with six albums, with his "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" landing at No. 20.

Meanwhile, following "Folklore" in the sales record are The Weeknd's "After Hours" (476,000 sales), BTS's "Map of the Soul: 7" (361,000), Juice Wrld's "Legends Never Die" (342,000), and Harry Styles' "Fine Line" (333,000).

Fans Congratulate Tay-Tay

Soon after Rolling Stone served the data on the table, Swifties quickly sent congratulatory messages to the singer.

One fan said, "it's so obvious, FOLKLORE IS THE ALBUM OF THE DECADE."

"Congratulationsssss my tayyyyy you're the best artist of the world, and #Folklore is a fantastic masterpiece...! This is so awesome," another one wrote.

One Twitter user added, "That's awesome and congratulations @taylorswift13 and well deserved.Such an Icon."

