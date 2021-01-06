Kylie Jenner is facing her first controversy for the new year.

The beauty mogul is taking part in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by releasing a $7 protective item, a couple of months after she shelled out $1 million for healthcare workers in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, though it may seem like she's doing it so people could be protected, some of her social media followers claim that the 23-year-old mom is "profiting and capitalizing off a pandemic."

The product in question is Kylie Skin's hand sanitizer, where she said is "80% alcohol, fast drying and formulated with glycerin to prevent dryness."

Her mom, Kris Jenner, said in a separate post, "Kylie Skin Hand Sanitizer is here! So many incredible benefits in this product."

On Twitter, fans were divided about Kylie Jenner's recent move to rake in more money in the middle of a pandemic.

One person wrote, "Kylie made kylie skin hand sanitizer.. like?? Let's profit off a pandemic."

Another said, "For four interest-free payments of 1.75, you could have your very own overpriced Kylie Sanitizer. Kylie's selling hand sanitizer now, lol."

One Twitter user penned, "Can you release a vaccine already?"

Kylie Jenner, who has a net worth of $900 million, isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner star to have been slammed for cashing in on the ongoing pandemic.

Kendall Jenner also received hate for posting a video of her riding on a $8,000 Dior snowboard just before the New Year.

In March 2020, their older sister Kim Kardashian faced a lot of backlash for promoting her SKIMS collection in an Instagram post where she committed to donating $1 million to the US's coronavirus relief fund.

Though these "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" stars are profiting in the middle of the pandemic, they do give back to the people.

In April 2020, Kylie and her 65-year-old mom distributed boxes of hand sanitizers to hospitals and medical centers across California.

The mother-daughter duo produced thousands of bottles of anti-bacterial gel for healthcare workers.

Kylie Jenner Recent News

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a trip to Aspen with her 2-year-old daughter Stormi, her beau Travis Scott and supermodel sister Kendall Jenner.

The mom-of-one flaunted her wealth to her Instagram followers by showing off the decadent details of her rented winter mansion.

According to Page Six, their Aspen rental cost $450-per-month.

Kendall and Kylie were also joined by their mom and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

The famous family documented their luxurious and sporty vacation as they skid snowboarded on the slopes throughout the week.

READ MORE: Von Miller Exposed: Ex Megan Denise Claims NFL Star Wants Their Baby Gone

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles