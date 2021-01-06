About a year ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping down as senior royals of the British royal family.

Their departure was something that would change the history of the British monarchy forever.

A source close to the couple told People magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took "a huge leap of faith" so that they could live the kind of life they want.

Their decision to exit, or "Megxit" in pop culture, reshaped a lot of things for the UK.

Since the 36-year-old Prince has known that he will just be a "spare" and will never be king, royal historian Robert Lacey said that the former royals had finally found themselves a solution.

The solution was to "essentially get out and start a new life."

He explained, "To stay in the royal system is to go along with subservience to those more senior than you. He has asserted his own identity."

In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement, they described their future wishes, even describing their roles as "progressive" and "new."

One of the changes and planned to earn their income offered a fresh start for the Sussexes.

The insider close to the couple told People, "it was always their dream to be financially independent and pay their way."

Now that their dream has finally happened in real life, after landing themselves multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify, 2020 was not all that bad for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Harry was finally doing what he'd wanted to do for years, and to have Meghan and [19-month-old son] Archie with him was all he could have asked for."

But just like the rest of the world, 2020 didn't go according to plan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were supposed to launch their new charity, Archewell Foundation. Their previous intention to balance their time between the US and the UK was disrupted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the middle of it all, an agreement also saw that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would relinquish their right to carry out royal duties and the use of HRH styles.

Prince Harry even had to give up his honorary military titles.

But People's source explained that the couple doesn't regret leaving one of the world's most powerful families.

"Despite everything that has been going on this year, they don't regret their move to the US."

"They love that they can focus on projects and causes that are important to them."

