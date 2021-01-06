Already 2021 and the world is still full of insensitive people who seek to profit from others' ill-health. While Dr. Dre remains hospitalized as he recovers from brain aneurysm, his home was allegedly targeted by bulgars.

Dr. Dre Hospitalized and Almost Bulgarized!

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, some individuals were seen hiking in the area of Dre's California home around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

They told ET that when the security took notice of them and confronted them, the individuals took off in a car. After a short pursuit, they were caught and they are not in custody.

As reported by the local station KABC, the police were able to find burglary tools, saws and crowbars in the car used by these suspects. The outlet clarified that given the individuals were unable to break into the home of the music mogul, none of his belongings were stolen.

The police reportedly assumed the bulgars were attempting to rob Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' home, before realizing it was Dre's house that was being targeted. The bulgars must have known Dr. Dre is currently hospitalized and thought his house would be an easy target to carry out their plans.

Dr. Dre Hospitalized: An Update on Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre, 55, is presently recovering from a brain aneurysm, which was widely reported by outlets on Tuesday. The whole day was filled with worry from fans, who poured their prayers in social media. Celebrities, such as Ellen DeGeneres, 50 Cent and LeBron James also wished for the mogul's swift recovery.

On Tuesday night, Dr. Dre himself was already able to go to his Instagram to assure fans he's "doing great." He added that he will leave the hospital soon.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote. "I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Dre, who was born Andre Young, has produced hits for many known rap artists of today. Just some examples are Tupac, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem. He also found success beyond the rap genre, producing pop hits for Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige, making him so well-known in the music industry.

At present, he already won a total of six Grammys.

