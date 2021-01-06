Alec Baldwin made his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, feel extra special during her birthday by writing a sweet message.

Last month, Alec Baldwin's wife came under fire after Twitter users alleged that the actress fabricated her Spanish heritage.

Social media users also claimed that Hilaria is faking her Spanish accent despite the fact that she was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.

"You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin's commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person," one critic said in a since-deleted tweet.

Despite the noisy rumors, Alec stood by her side and wished her a happy birthday amid the controversies.

On Wednesday, the "Saturday Night Live" star posted a family picture of them on Instagram alongside a heartwarming caption.

"To the only person in the world who brings me joy and peace every day. The person who is my home. My everything," the 62-year-old actor said.

The milestone came after they welcomed their son, Eduardo, a couple of months ago. The baby then joined his four other siblings--Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, and Romeo--in their family tree.

Aside from her wife's birthday, the "Hunt for Red October" star also stuck with her during their new year celebration.

A source told PEOPLE in this week's issue that the love birds spent their holiday together in the Hamptons.

"While Hilaria has seemed a bit upset, Alec has been around to comfort her," the insider revealed. "He has been supportive and has tried to cheer her up."

Another source shared that what Hilaria went through was shocking. According to a friend close to the actress, she just keeps on speaking about her Spanish heritage because she seemed to want people to believe that she is indeed Spanish.

Hilaria Baldwin Defends Herself

Aside from the recent sweet gestures and defense of the SNL star, Hilaria also stood for herself and shared her side of the story.

On December 27, she explained through a nearly seven-and-a-half-minute clip about her whole background in pursuit of stopping the rumors.

"I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA," she said in the caption.

Her five children's Spanish names can also explain her real heritage. She posted another "proof" by sharing photos of her growing up and a message from her brother written in Spanish.

"When I'm said, I always have my big brother. Te quiero mucho, hermano," she wrote on the Instagram Story, per Yahoo! Entertainment.

