Crystal Hefner shared her terrifying experience after having plastic surgery.

The former Playboy bunny, who is also known as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfirends and wives, took to social media to reveal that she almost died after going under the knife.

In a lengthy social media post, the blonde beauty shared that she "lost half the blood" in her body from the botched surgery back in October.

"I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn't make it through. I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I've been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok," Crystal Hefner's Instagram caption read.

Sporting a flesh colored bandage that covered her breasts, the 34-year-old model also mentioned about learning things the hard way.

"I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016. I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it."

In the end, she sent out a warning to her 3 million followers regarding the unattainable beauty standards that the entertainment industry and social media have set.

Moreover, she pointed out that even at this day and age, "women are overly sexualized."

Hefner also reminded women that everyone is worthy and should not base their value with the culture's absurd beauty standards.

"I feel sorry for the next generation looking up to people whose looks aren't even attainable without lots of filters, makeup, or money and women need to stop feeding into it. "

Who Is Crystal Hefner Before Marrying the Playboy Founder?

At an early age, Crystal Hefner was exposed in the spotlight since her late father, Ray Harris, was a singer and songwriter.

After graduating at San Diego State University, she tried her luck with Playboy and became the "Co-ed of the Week" for Playboy.com in October 2008.

Following that, she also appeared in one season of the reality show "The Girls Next Door."

Hugh Hefner's Girlfriends

In 2009, she started dating the Playboy founder and announced their engagement a year later.

The couple got married from 2012 until Hugh Hefner's death in 2017.

Aside from the blonde beauty, the renowned magazine publisher has a long list of girlfriends--including "The Girls Next Door" members Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison.

