Kim Kardashian Ex BFF: Larsa Pippen’s Feelings About Reported Kanye West Divorce Revealed

Kim Kardashian West's former BFF Larsa Pippen previously claimed that Kanye West had damaged her friendship with the reality star.

The social media influencer was the KUWTK star's BFF, and she was always invited to all of the Kardashian-Jenner's parties and vacation getaways.

But in the summer of 2020, that came to a stop when Kim and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian unfollowed the former wife of Scottie Pippen on social media, and that has seemed to have ended their friendship.

With reports surfacing that the KKW Beauty mogul already hired a divorce lawyer to prepare for her possible divorce, Larsa is reportedly not going to be involved with the former power couple's marriage woes.

An insider recently told Hollywood Life, "Larsa plans on staying in her lane and staying out of other people's drama in 2021."

"She's been too busy working on her Larsa Marie jewelry line, spending time with friends and family, and she isn't focused on other people's lives."

The End of Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen's Friendship

Speaking to the Hollywood Raw podcast in November, she explained why her friendship ended.

Larsa Pippen told the host that the Yeezy creator felt "threatened by her," explaining, "If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person."

The mom-of-four even suggested that Kanye West "brainwashed" his wife and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to turn against her.

But Hollywood Life's insider added that that would be the last she would be discussing anything related to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" stars as she has "moved on and living her best life."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Rumored Divorce Saga Continues

A new report recently claimed that Kim Kardashian is plotting to seek full custody of their four kids that she shares with Kanye West during their marriage of six years.

North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are currently staying with their mom at their multi-million dollar mansion.

A source told British tabloid The Sun, "Neither of them wants to seem like the loser in this divorce, and they both will fight hard for their kids."

The 40-year-old mom has said to have made it clear that she wants full custody of their children, so if her future ex-husband would fight her on it, then "the custody battle will be brutal."

Another insider told E! News that Kim Kardashian's number one priority is her kids and that whatever her decision is with her marriage, "She wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids."

"Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her, and she's figuring it out."

