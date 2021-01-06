Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce: One Physical Clue Marriage is Over

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is said to over. There is a physical clue now as to why this is NOT merely a rumor.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce: A Physical Clue!

Not only was the 43-year-old rapper absent from the recent Christmas Eve photos with Kim Kardashian kids North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 1, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was also spotted without her wedding ring.

Kim's wedding ring, which is worth $1.5 million, was absent in her Instagram posts amid reports of her divorce from her husband of seven years.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce No Longer Just a Rumor?

The 40-year-old's ring finger was bare in a selfie she posted on Instagram as she modeled her SKIMS new Body Basics line.

The ring was last seen in a video she modeled SKIMS backless shapewear on December 14. But on the same day, the reality star also shared a SKIMS selfie without the ring, which alleged that her and Kanye's marriage is practically done.

Meanwhile, in new pictures obtained by The Sun, the entertainment mogul appeared gloomy while visiting her grandmother MJ in Los Angeles on Monday.

The mom of four got out of her luxury car with a diamond-less hand but later tucked it in her pocket.

Kim Kardashian's latest sighting is the first time she has been seen after reports of her being "done" with Kanye West.

Multiple insiders told Page Six that Kim Kardashian, Kanye West "divorce is imminent. They are keeping it low-key, but they are done."

The 40-year-old also reportedly hired the go-to lawyer for celebrity breakups, Laura Wasser, as they talk about settlements. Laura is also the same lawyer Kim hired when she divorced NBA star, Kris Humphries.

Additionally, Kanye West is said to be in the know that his wife will file for a divorce.

A source told People magazine, "He knows she's done. She has done enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future."

The source added that though Kanye is "sad but okay," "He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows it will come soon."

In the second half of 2020, TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage was facing a massive problem and that she was already ready to end their relationship.

According to the report, Kim Kardashian, who has a net worth of $780 million as per Forbes, believed that it was cruel to leave the Grammy-winning rapper at that time because he was suffering from bipolar disorder episodes.

The outlet further said that the former power couple was trying marriage counseling to address their issues.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding in May 2014 after almost three years of dating.

READ MORE: Courtney Love Calls Steve Coogan Fling a 'Great Shame,' Talks 'Sloppy' Life

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles