The year 2021 has not been so kind to Miley Cyrus.

Only a week after the new year started, Cyrus immediately lost someone after her best friend, Mary Jane, died due to cancer.

On Thursday, Miley Cyrus' Instagram Story revealed that the singer's beloved dog passed away. According to the 28-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer, Mary Jane was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago.

Since then, she was told to "spend every second savoring her special spirit."

"In life it is easy to take things for granted. To let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude. To be oblivious when the rays of heaven shine down onto you," she wrote before noting that her angel Mary Jane made her feel grateful for everything she has.

Miley's dog, a pit bull mix, was a rescue pup who stayed with her for nearly a decade.

She adopted her in 2012 with her now-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

In her dog's last breaths, the "Hannah Montana" actress said she thanked her multiple times.

Although she was "only a dog" to some, Cyrus said that she shared something divine with her best friend.

"She is no longer hurting but I am. That's what love is," she went on.

In the end, she proudly described her late best friend as a dog who lived so open with the golden rule of kindness and compassion.

Miley Cyrus Moving On

Despite the bad and heartbreaking news she has to endure, Miley needs to continue living her life for her best friend.

This week, she sat for an interview with UK radio station Capital FM and teased the listeners about her upcoming collaboration with A-list performers, including Elton John.

Apart from Elton, she will also work with Yo-Yo Mama and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith to make a cover of Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters."

Speaking about the Metallica cover album, Miley said that she knows that the concept may not immediately catch the attention of fans. Nonetheless, that is what makes her so excited.

"I mean, having Elton John and Metallica and me ... I love when ingredients don't quite fit," she went on.

Miley also noted that it could be more exciting if they would have someone like Andrew Watt to complete their project.

