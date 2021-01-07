The joke time is over, as Jeffree Star finally spoke seriously about the outlandish rumor surrounding his and Kanye West's names.

Kim Kardashian and West are already facing marriage difficulties this year. However, things got messier and bizarre because of the viral rumor on TikTok about the alleged romance between Jeffree and Kanye.

However, Star no longer wants to play with anyone that he, himself, addressed the rumor properly.

On his Youtube video titled "Addressing The Kanye Situation," the makeup guru dubbed the allegation as the "dumbest sh-t" he ever read in his life.

Filmed on January 6, Jeffree walked around his garage while scrolling through memes about him and Kanye.

"I woke up and my phone was blowing up and I'm like, 'Oh my God, what in the scandal is going on today?' I honestly had no idea, right?... I'm keeping to myself. I'm living in this beautiful state. I'm loving life," he told his cameraman, via E! Online.

The 35-year-old then revealed that he received countless texts and phone calls from news outlets, asking him to clarify the rumor.

Finally, he admitted that he is single and that he is not sleeping with anyone.

Jeffree saiud that he likes tall men. In addition, he pledged that he and the "Jesus is King" hitmaker never hung out, thus, he found the whole talk funny.

He also slammed the so-called proof of their relationship, specifically the post about him living in Wyoming--the hometown of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's husband.

"How did we even get to this moment? How would that even be made up? Because we both live in the same state?" he exclaims in disbelief.

How Jeffree Star, Kanye West's Rumor Began

The rumor began when TikTok user, Ava Louise, posted an unconfirmed rumor on the platform.

In the video, she showed a Page Six article saying that Kim and Kanye are heading for a divorce.

Ava added that she has been keeping the gossip to herself for months now before adding that the divorce did not surprise her at all.

The TikTok user then alleged the rapper of hooking up with a very famous male beauty guru. Although she never named Jeffree directly, she liked the comments that asked whether she was referring to the YouTube star.

