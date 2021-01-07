Executives of "Mean Girls" musical dropped some major changes as Broadway grapples to adapt amid the global pandemic.

As a result of the continued industry-wide shutdown due to the effects of COVID-19, the Tony Award nominee--based on Tina Fey's cult classic book--is saying their final bow to Broadway for now.

"Mean Girls" Canceled

In a statement posted in their official Twitter account, the show confirmed that it will not resume when theaters reopen.

"Mean Girls played 833 performances at the August Wilson Theater, and we loved each and everyone. "Irregardless," the time has come for us to say "Goodbye" to Broadway as we will not be reopening upon its return," the post stated.

However, the show assured fans that this is not the end for the "Mean Girls" musical, as the people behind it are looking forward to their national tour this summer, as well as an upcoming sequel on the big screen.

"But this is only the beginning for MEAN GIRLS the Musical and we have so much to look forward to! We'll see you soon on our National Tour, which resumes performances this summer, and in the upcoming film adaptation from Paramount Pictures."

Aside from the teen comedy musical, other performances on Broadway also canceled their forthcoming shows--including Martin McDonagh's play "Hangmen," Edward Albee's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf" and Disney's musical "Frozen," featuring Ciara Renée as Elsa.

Following this, fans expressed their dismay over the cancelation of the "Mean Girls" musical.

"In 200 years people will be paying $600 to watch the musical version of this on Broadway," one fan wrote.

A second fan mentioned how grateful she was to be able to catch the show: "Thank you for being one of the best shows I have seen!!! Thank you for the best actors and actresses!!! Thank you for everything."

On the other hand, an individual shared his sympathy to all the cast and crew of the musical.

"I am so heartbroken for the entire cast and crew. Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. This was such an incredible, no, FETCH show and you'll be truly missed!"

"Mean Girls" Musical Cast

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw, the "Mean Girls" musical made its world premiere in 2017 at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C and officially began its Broadway previews on March 12, 2018.

Featuring Taylor Louderman as the Queen B Regina George, her army of plastics includes Ashley Park as Gretchen Weiner, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith and the African exchange student Cady Heron as Erika Henningsen.

