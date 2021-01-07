2021 will be a busy year for Michael Waldron, as he has been tapped to write an upcoming "Star Wars" movie.

The award winning writer is the one behind the success of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

According to Deadline, Marvel Studios president and Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige has recruited Waldron to write the screenplay for Star Wars' newest movie.

Apart from his new project, he also serves as the showrunner, executive producer and head writer of the forthcoming Disney+ series Loki, which is set to be released this May 2021.

Kevin Feige a Fan of George Lucas

Given that Feige is an avid fan of George Lucas' works, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy took the opportunity to create a new generation of "Star Wars" movies alongside Marvel Studios.

To recall, he previously revealed to Cinemablend that Marvel's Phase 2 secretly pays tribute to the legendary space opera media franchise. The Marvel boss also admitted that he is "obsessed" with Lucas' works and is referencing some of his movies to "Star Wars."

"So is this a spoiler for Ant-Man... not really. I'm obsessed with Star Wars. Who's not? I'm 40 years old. I'm in the movie business. I went to USC," Feige mentioned. "So I'm obsessed with Star Wars - and it didn't start out as intentional, but it became intentional, including that beat that you referenced. It sort of happens in every Star Wars movie, but I was sort of looking at it, 'Okay, is Phase Two our Empire Strikes Back?' Not really, but tonally things are a little different. Somebody gets their arm cut off in every Phase Two movie. Every single one."

Star Wars Characters

As for the "Star Wars" franchise, Kennedy previously confirmed that six new live-action series is set to be launched--including two Mandalorian spinoffs, which is exclusive on Disney+.

"We have ushered in an entirely new era for Star Wars, and there's more to come," she mentioned.

One of the upcoming projects of the studio is the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is set to arrive at the end of 2021 or 2022.

Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader, as well as the award-winning Ewan McGregor for the titular role.

At the time, Christensen mentioned how exciting it was to be part of another "Star Wars" movie. He also recalled having an "incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker."

Moreover, he mentioned that he is thrilled "to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

