Dixie D’Amelio’s BF Noah Beck Defends Squad’s Luxurious Bahamas Trip In December

TikTok star Noah Beck had finally spoken out about their controversial Bahamas trip last month.

The friends included his girlfriend, Dixie D'Amelio, her sister Charli D'Amelio, Chase Hudson, Avani Gregg, Bryant Eslava, and many more.

But Beck told Pap Galore about the backlash, "It is what it is, you know."

He defended their trip, further explaining that they needed to get away for a bit.

"I think, especially the business we're in, it's like you need some time to kind of disconnect for a little."

Beck added, "That's what that was meant for. It was just a little getaway trip. Wanted to get away from everything, and we took a private jet, so it was just us."

The aspiring actor also believes that people love to criticize his actions, including his lifestyle, saying, "Let's say, it's just funny because let's say, that someone who's commenting on our stuff, like, 'You guys need to stay home,' and stuff like that. Let's say we DM one of them, like, 'Yo, we want to fly you out to the Bahamas.' If they say yeah, then you screenshot it and tell, 'this you?' or something like that."

He added, "It's not even worth it."

Fans of these stars expressed their disappointment as their photos and videos started appearing online posing of these young influencers, and they've been posing with fans in the Bahamas.

At the time of their December trip, Los Angeles, where Noah Beck and his friends live, experienced the worst of the pandemic because hospitals were running out of ICU beds and oxygen.

According to reports, one in five Los Angeles residents tested for coronavirus receives a positive result.

Twitter user @dixisondaze said, "no, cause the way Charli even SPOKE out on live abt how she said she'd do better staying home and social distancing then they all go to the fucking BAHAMAS? could that not wait??? like it's ok to take a break from social media, I get it, but you can do that AT HOME."

@marizzyy added, "everyone acting like Noah beck is so unproblematic when he's partying in the Bahamas with all those other problematic tiktokers during a global pandemic."

Little Hudy and Beck posed with fans at a resort pool while another showed the football star posing with a fan on Twitter.

It's also especially jarring that Charli D'Amelio also went on Instagram Live to remind people that they should stay safe.

She said during the broadcast, "Please stop being so inconsiderate to others. You are putting other people at risk."

