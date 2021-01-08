Trevor Noah is celebrating the brand new year at his new home in a posh neighborhood of Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Emmy Award-winning host of "The Daily Show" spent a staggering $27.5 million at his modernist architecture mansion.

Situated in the hills of Bel-Air, the multi-million mansion has a jaw-dropping view of the whole city.

Designed by the renowned architect Mark Rios, the contemporary mansion features a spectacular boxy minimalist design alongside extensive windows for the natural light to peak through.

Moreover, it was said to be originally built and created by Rios for himself.

Based on the listing held by Drew Fenton and Linda May of Hilton & Hyland, the property was dubbed as an "iconic architectural statement."

Trevor Noah's Mansion

The South African Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is now the new owner of a six-bedroom mansion alongside a massive indoor and outdoor living area.

In addition, the house--which features materials like wood, stone, bronze and glass--includes floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows, an office, a gym and even a chef's kitchen.

Apart from its main area, the mansion of Trevor Noah also boasts a spa and a wine cellar for that chill night vibe, a screening room, a rooftop terrace, an outdoor bar and, of course, an infinity pool.

In September 2020, the "Trevor Noah Daily Show" host sold his $21.7 million mansion, which was also located in Bel-Air. According to Variety, his 1.3-acre property has a total of five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Aside from this, it also has a stunning view of the surrounding neighborhood and the Pacific Ocean.

Meanwhile, the backyard boasts a masseuse lawn and a 62-foot infinity pool.

Trevor Noah's Net Worth

Born in South Africa, Noah started his career at the age of 18 and had a brief appearance in one of the episodes of a popular South African soap opera "Isidingo."

It seems that luck is on his side after managing to land a hosting career of his own youth-oriented radio show, "Noah's Ark."

His career bloomed in the entertainment industry as he began hosting local shows such as "The Real Goboza" and "The Amazing Date."

In 2012, Noah hit another milestone when he was invited to perform on "The Tonight Show."

At the time, he was the first ever South African stand-up comedian to appear on the show.

With a decade-long career in Hollywood, alongside endorsement deals and projects, Noah's net worth is said to be $40 million, per celebritynetworth.com.

