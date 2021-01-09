Finally, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip received their first COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, January 9. The senior and at-risk royals are finally at least, relatively secured against the dreaded coronavirus, even though the pandemic shows no signs of relenting.

Even though it was once said that the Palace would not be disclosing their COVID-19 shots, the Queen reportedly wanted this news spread out to queel fears of the COVID-19 vaccines, resulting from misinformation and paranoia.

Queen Elizabeth Vaccinated along with Prince Philip

According to the Sun UK, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth had their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, made by Oxford-AstraZeneca, from a doctor at WIndsor Castle.

Insiders said Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, both nearing the age of hundred at 94 and 99 respectively, were happy to just wait their turn. They knew that there are others who should be vaccinated first, especially if these people are the frontliners. However, it cannot be denied that Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth are also high priority on the list.

Finally though, they are now vaccinated, after accepting an offer to receive their shots at the end of the week, as they meet government age guidelines anyway.

A doctor from the Royal Household visited to administer the jab mid-morning after the couple had broken their fast.

Queen Elizabeth Vaccinated: No Side Effect Reported

So far, there were no reports of them suffering any side effect from their vaccines.

The source clarified tht the whole thing followed standard procedures and the senior royals made sure they did not ask nor given special treatment.

"The Queen and Duke were not in a rush and did not ask for special treatment and had the vaccine only when it was available locally. They waited their turn like everyone else," the source said.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip getting their shots and having the news announced to the nation is a good move according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock. He claimed it was a a boost in the fight against the killer virus.

"I'm delighted Her Majesty the Queen & HRH the Duke of Edinburgh have received their COVID vaccine. We are defeating this virus jab by jab," he tweeted.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Ever Noble

The announcement have surprised many Brits because as aides said in the past more than once, the royal couple's decision about when to be vaccinated is a "private matter" and therefore, not going to be disclosed to the public, as reported by Page Six.

However, it was reported that Queen Elizabeth truly wanted to share her getting the shot so that people would see that it is safe. She wanted them to squelch any fear they might have about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Queen Elizabeth has consistently been the ray of sunshine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, always there to offer words of encouragement and hope, even though she herself is at great risk.

READ MORE: 'Perfect'' Liam Hemsworth Girlfriend: Gabriella Brooks Better Than Miley Cyrus at One Thing

.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles