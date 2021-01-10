Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Dating: Former 1D Star Hates Secret Romance Going Public?

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been the talk of the town with their alleged budding romance.

Fans of the One Direction are heartbroken to find out that he was already taken, while others congratulated the new couple for finding love in such a difficult time.

However, the "Adore You" crooner himself is not happy that his relationship with the actress-director went public immediately.

As per the Daily Mail, Harry Styles is launching a "Wagatha Christie" investigation style to find out who leaked the details of his love life to the media.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are believed to have kept their relationship a secret while temporarily staying at James Corden's Palm Springs mansion.

But the paparazzi snapped the pair together when they head back to the singer-songwriter's Los Angeles home with the actress, prompting speculation that someone within his social circle may have tipped off the photographers.

Now, the 26-year-old is trying to figure out who has been sending information to the media by sharing false stories about himself to contacts and waiting to see if they will be reported.

An insider told the outlet, "There have been a few situations lately with Harry's life ending up being made public, so he and his team want to find out what's going on."

"He is putting on his detective hat and is investigating this, and they won't stop until they find out where the information is leaking from."

Last week, rumors of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship swirled when pictures of the pair at Harry's home were published.

Later in the week, it confirmed that they were dating after being photographed holding hands at the wedding of his music manager friend, Jess Azoff.

How Harry Styles Feels About Olivia Wilde

More details from the three-time Grammy nominee's new love life emerge as things are getting serious between them.

According to Us Weekly, Harry Styles, who is working on the movie "Don't Worry, Darling" directed by Olivia Wilde, fell in love with the "People Live Us" actress because of her "intelligence and independent nature."

The source further said, "Harry likes that Olivia is so driven and confident and smart."

Jason Sudeikis' Relationship With Olivia Wilde

The former couple announced their split in November 2020 but have already gone their separate ways early that year.

However, a new source close to the "Saturday Night Live" star claimed that they were together "as recently as this fall."

Jason Sudeikis wasn't aware that Olivia Wilde wanted to end their long engagement until October, around the time her relationship with the "Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker took off.

A tipster told People, "Jason feels that the timeline that Olivia and Harry would like people to believe - that she and Jason split ages ago, long before she became involved with Harry - is simply not accurate."

The new couple started filming in September and October, Jason began to get the impression that the director wanted out. By November, their split was announced.

