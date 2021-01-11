Nicole Kidman is set to portray another iconic role alongside award winning actor Javier Bardem.

The news came after the "Big Little Lies" star and the 51-year-old Spanish actor were casted to play the role of one of Hollywood's iconic couple, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

Deadline confirms that the highly anticipated "I love Lucy" biopic is now in the works and will be directed and written by the renowned filmmaker Aaron Sorkin.

Titled as "Being the Ricardos," the outlet also mentioned that the upcoming movie is set to follow the major obstacles involving their career and relationship.

"A crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage."

Interestingly, the much awaited Sorkin's film will take place during a "Monday table read through Friday audience filming" when the pair's romance nearly unravels.

Aside from Sorkin, the forthcoming biopic will be produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, while the executive producers are David Bloomfield from Escape Artists, Jenna Block, Stuart Besser and Lauren Lohman.

Moreover, Ball and Arnaz's children will also join as executive producers--this includes singer and actress Lucie Arnaz, who is also the executive producer for "Lucy and Desi," together with her brother, actor and musician Desiderio Alberto Arnaz IV, also known as Desi Arnaz Jr.

As for the production date, it is unclear as to when the upcoming biopic will start rolling the cameras given that authorities have been strict with the COVID-19 protocols.

Nicole Kidman Replaced Cate Blanchett As Lucille Ball

Prior to "Aquaman" actress, rumors sparked that Cate Blanchett is set to star as the legendary "I Love Lucy" actress.

In a previous interview with "Good Morning America" back in 2019, Lucille Ball's daughter thinks that the Australian actress is perfect to play the role of her mother.

"The first person they mentioned they wanted to inquire about playing [my mother] said, 'Oh my God. Yes.' And that was Cate Blanchett," she mentioned.

Lucie Arnaz also shared that upon hearing the news, the "Elizabeth" star immediately accepted the offer.

Fans Wants Debra Messing Over Nicole Kidman

Following the announcement about Nicole Kidman's movie, fans flocked on Twitter as they expressed their mixed reactions towards the "Moulin Rouge" star as Lucille Ball.

Some are calling out the executives for choosing Kidman over the "Will and Grace" actress.

"The insanity of not casting @DebraMessing to play Lucille Ball is head-scratching for this project. They got some 'splainin' to do," one wrote.

The second user echoed the same sentiment and wrote, "In my opinion...Nicole Kidman is an awesome actress...but Debra Messing would be perfect to play Lucille Ball," alongside a photo of the actress posed as Ball.

