Four months after welcoming their son, LeToya Luckett announces her divorce with husband Tommicus Walker.

The former Destiny's Child member revealed that she is ending her three-year marriage following the birth of their second child.

In her recent Instagram post, the 39-year-old singer-songwriter shared a family photo together with her son Tysun and 2-year-old daughter Gianna, alongside a caption that reads, "Love always."

On LeToya's post, she explained that after much consideration, she and Walker have decided to split up.

"After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce," Luckett wrote.

Moreover, the mom-of-two explained that the devastating decision is for the best of their children--and that is to be able to give them a "peaceful environment."

"It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children," the "Greenleaf" actress added.

Concluding the message, she asked her followers and fans for some privacy and thanked them for their unyielding support: "Please understand our need for privacy. 'Thank you in advance for your prayers, support & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time."

Following her announcement, friends from the industry showered the Grammy winner with love and encouragement.

One of which is the "A Fall from Grace" star Bresha Webb, who sent Luckett a virtual hug as she tries to move forward from her marriage fallout.

"Love u! Giving you the biggest virtual hug. keeping u lifted up sis," she wrote.

Fellow artist Keri Hilson also echoed the same message and commented, "Constantly praying for peace for you & the kids. Love you. Heal strong."

LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker's Relationship Timeline

A year after her two-month marriage with motivational speaker Rob Hill Sr., the "She Ain't Got" singer met Tommicus Walker in 2017.

In August of the same year, the couple announced their engagement. They got married in December.

The pair tied the knot in Walker's hometown in Texas and had a lavish ceremony at Villa Antonia in Austin.

Who Is LeToya Luckett's Husband?

Tommicus Walker is a 40-year-old Dallas-based entrepreneur, who owns a company called Walker Enterprise Co.

Moreover, based on his LinkedIn profile, he currently serves as the solutions design and implementation analyst at FedEx, and he has been working in the company for 11 years.

LeToya Luckett's Career After Destiny's Child

After leaving the popular R&B group "Destiny's Child" in 2000, Luckett released her debut solo album in 2006 alongside her hit track "Torn."

At the time, multiple reports cited that apart from Beyonce, she is the only "Destiny's Child" member who have sold million copies of one album.

Aside from her debut track, LeToya Luckett's songs also include "Not Anymore" and "Regret" from her 2009 album "Lady Love."

