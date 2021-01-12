Queen Elizabeth II to Become More Visible After COVID-19 To Live By Motto

After receiving the vaccine against the coronavirus, Queen Elizabeth II is keen to return to work and be visible for all the Brits to see.

On Sunday, Her Majesty, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, were vaccinated at Windsor Castle.

Now, a source told Vanity Fair that abdication would not happen soon because she wishes to resume her royal duties once lockdown restrictions in the UK are lifted.

The insider revealed, "There's a keenness for Her Majesty to get back to doing what she does best, being visible."

The Queen, who has been serving the country since she was 25 years old, has a motto.

"Her belief has always been 'You have to be seen to be believed' and that is still very much Her Majesty's view."

Though she continues to be seen virtually, Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of Britain hope that "this year will be different."

A Better 2021

In Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Message, the 94-year-old looks ahead to "better days."

Just like everyone else in the world, the Queen has also struggled with a devastating year.

In a post shared by the official Instagram of the British royal family, the monarch's message said, "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

The short yet sweet message was signed off "Her Majesty The Queen."

The Queen's 2021 Itinerary

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly canceled all Buckingham Palace Garden Parties throughout 2021.

It was confirmed by Hello mag, with a royal spokesperson saying, "The decision has been taken that garden parties will not take place in 2021."

These garden parties usually happen in the gardens of the famous Palace every May, and it is held for the Queen to honor and recognize public service.

The Palace's decision to cancel these parties was announced after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed another national lockdown for the entire country. This will be a lockdown that will last until mid-February because a new, easily transmitted variant of coronavirus is spreading.

Though the garden parties are canceled, it has been revealed that Queen Elizabeth II's 95th birthday celebrations will not be.

She is keen to return to Buckingham Palace to mark her special birthday "as normal."

The monarch reportedly wants to gather her entire family at the Palace to celebrate the milestone with a military parade.

A source told The Sunday Times, "The current plan is for the Queen's birthday parade to go ahead in London as expected, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time.

Though there is no final decision yet, the source added, "But the aspiration and the ultimate desire are to make it happen," according to the Government guidelines.

