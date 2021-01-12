Emma Roberts shared a glimpse of her new life as a mom after she welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

In a recent Instagram post, the "Scream Queens" star welcomed 2021 alongside her son, whom the couple named Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

Sitting in what appears to be a garden--wearing a muted orange Stella McCartney dress with matching Andrea Wazen block slides--the blonde beauty can be seen cradling her adorable infant in her arms.

"Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund," Emma Roberts' Instagram caption read.

Emma Roberts Receives Overwhelming Love From Friends

On the comment sections, friends and fellow celebrities greeted the now family of three.

"Congratulations Emma! You are both so beautiful!!" California-born fashion designer Erin Fetherson wrote.

Her "Valentine's Day" co-star Taylor Lautner simply left a heart emoji, while former Disney star and "The Masked Dancer" judge Ashley Tisdale commented, "I just liked it twice!!! Congrats beautiful."

Her post came weeks after the "American Horror Story" actress gave birth to a healthy baby.

In August 2020, the "Holidate" star announced her pregnancy as she took to Instagram to reveal that she and Hedlund are expecting a baby boy.

The 29-year-old New York native shared a series of snaps with her beau, lounging on a sofa as she looked gorgeous as ever in a floral off shoulder maxi dress.

"Me...and my two favorite guys," she captioned followed by a two blue heart emoji.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund's Relationship Timeline

The blonde beauty's romance with Hudland is more than just a rebound.

Following her split with ex fiancé Evan Peters, Roberts dated the "Friday Night Lights" actor in 2019. Since then, the duo has maintained a low-profile relationship, choosing to veer away from the spotlight.

The two were first spotted holding hands as they walked around New York City.

A few months after, a source told Us Weekly that the "Nancy Drew" actress and the former model are taking things slow and are "having fun and enjoying" each other's company.

In addition, the source revealed that "they are not talking about an engagement or marriage at the moment," adding, "They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious."

Who Is Garrett Hedlund?

Prior to being the father of Emma Roberts' baby, he had a serious relationship with Kirsten Dunst that lasted for four years.

Aside from this, the 35-year-old Minnesota native started as a model and then transitioned to becoming an actor.

His breakthrough role came in 2004 when he portrayed the role of Patroclus, the younger cousin of Achilles played by Brad Pitt in "Troy." He also starred with Billy Bob Thornton in "Friday Night Lights" as well as the 2005 film, "Four Brothers."

READ MORE: 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 Bonus: Hilarie Burton Appears as Negan's Wife, Lucille!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles