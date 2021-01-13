Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reconciliation Impossible: Marriage Beyond Repair

No divorce has been finalized YET, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are indeed heading there.

A new report from People magazine said that the former power couple is still navigating this harrowing journey in their marriage despite it being a new year.

According to the outlet's multiple insiders, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has been struggling to decide if it's time to end her seven-year marriage to the Grammy-winning rapper finally.

An insider close to the Kardashians revealed, "Kim and Kanye's marriage is beyond repair. Kim is over Kanye's chaos, and at this point, she wants to focus on the kids and her own life."

It seemed like Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West was on the road to recovery in the previous months, but it was all just for social media.

The Wests had family vacations in Kanye's ranch in Wyoming, and they even went on a trip to Colorado with the kids.

But behind the scenes, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star grew increasingly concerned about Kanye's behavior, particularly during the Presidential elections and his controversial statements about his and his wife's personal lives.

He also had a few Twitter rants that made Kim Kardashian look bad, but in the end, his wife was there to state she was on his side.

However, with the elections done and Kanye West is holed up in his Wyoming ranch, it seems like they're already living separate lives.

That's what an insider told Page Six. "Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his. Their lives don't overlap much."

Despite their time apart, their marriage is said to already be in deep trouble. They underwent counseling.

A source told E! "It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months."

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

With all the things happening, Kim Kardashian is said to be not in a rush to file for a divorce from Kanye West, but it's definitely already on her mind.

Kim has also been active on her social media, posting several pictures on her accounts but with a ring-less finger.

The image sent the KUWTK star's fans into a frenzy as they took it as a confirmation that her marriage to the "All Of the Lights" rapper has ended and are even convinced that the divorce rumors are true.

