Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce Update: TikTok Star Apologizes For Fabricated Claim About ‘Ye

A beauty influencer has recently landed in hot water after claiming that she and Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West met at a hotel in November 2020.

But Cole Carrigan, the TikTok star, posted a video of himself with the cease-and-desist letter from Kanye's one-time bodyguard Steve Stanulis, whom he initially claimed meeting for Cole and Kanye in W Hotel.

According to Steve's lawyers, the allegations made are "completely and entirely false."

But Cole posted a video of himself apologizing to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. "So hi, Kim, if you're watching this, I am so sorry, I honestly did this for the simple fact that your husband voted for Trump, and we simply can't have that clownery in America, so you're welcome."

Steve's legal letter to Cole demanded that he apologize to him and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and stop posting about him.

TikTok Star's Claim

22-year-old Cole Carrigan implicated himself and the Grammy-winning rapper in an alleged infidelity drama in the middle of divorce speculation between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Cole then dueted with another person's video and even laughed at claims that she gave the "Jesus Is King" rapper oral pleasure.

Carrigan then made even more claims on the platform, sharing "evidence" of his affair with Kim Kardashian's husband.

In one video, he showed a clip of the party he met Kanye in Bel Air and even claimed that he was asked by the artist's bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, to sign a non-disclosure agreement preventing him from discussing their meeting with others.

Jeffree Star

But it wasn't the first time Kanye West, who has a net worth of $1.3 billion, has been said to have cheated on Kim Kardashian.

A Tiktoker named Ava Louise dropped a massive bomb on the platform without evidence claiming, "Now that Kim is finally doing this, I feel like I can spill the tea that I've been holding onto for months."

She claimed that the once-power couple's divorce rumor comes as no surprise because Kanye West is reportedly hooking up with a "very famous beauty guru. A male beauty guru."

Jeffree Star flatly denied ever having an affair with Kanye in a YouTube video.

"I'm single. I'm not sleeping with anyone," he said in his video.

Because of all of the rumors, Kim Kardashian is reportedly "humiliated."

An insider told The Sun that someone from Kim's team demanded that the Jeffree Star Cosmetics mogul shut down the rumors.

"They made it clear to Jeffree to stop fuelling the rumors with his social media posts. He was asked to set the record straight."

