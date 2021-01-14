Ray Fisher claims that he will no longer be playing Cyborg in "The Flash."

The tug of war between the actor and Warner Bros. had finally ended when Ray revealed that he would no longer be portraying the part-human, part-robot in the upcoming solo "The Flash" movie.

In a lengthy open letter he posted on Twitter, he began to say that he had received an official confirmation that he will not be returning on the film.

Ray wrote, "Despite the misconception, Cyborg's involvement in The Flash was much larger than a cameo -- and while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world."

The actor laid out his issues with Hamada, the president of DC Films, accusing him in a phone call back in June of purposely ignoring and trying to downplay the problems Ray had encountered with the former head of DC Films, Geoff Johns, including producer Jon Berg and director Joss Whedon, of racist and abusive behavior during the filming of "Justice League."

Ray described the phone call as a "tastelessly self-aware joke" seems to be the root of his later claims that the current DC Film president had "happily thrown Whedon and Berg under the bus" in favor of Johns.

In one tweet, the actor wrote that the on-set treatment of the film's cast and the crew was "gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable."

Later on, a Warner Bros. investigation said unspecified "remedial action" was taken, and the investigation ended. But no other details were revealed.

In Ray's letter, he also said that Walter Hamada is unfit for leadership and even claimed he would be submitting a polygraph test to support his claims against him.

This news comes after Hamada's newly extended two-year position with DC Films.

Fans have started to react to the situation but have been mixed.

Some fans were left curious about the investigation results while a massive number of Ray Fisher's supporters took to their social media pages to express that they're on the star's side.

One person wrote, "Ray Fisher's integrity and courage are astonishing. A true hero."

Another claimed, "Ray lost his role in The Flash and may never play Cyborg again, but checkmarks swear that he's lying for attention. Even after Jason, Gal, and numerous people who worked on JL confirmed his claims. What's it going to take to believe him?"

