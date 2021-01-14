G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are now dating for nearly a whole year. In Hollywood's terms, this is already a mean feat, although rumors of Ashley Benson merely using G-Eazy as a rebound after her split with ex-girlfriend Cara Delevingne continue to swirl.

A source now wants to erase all these malicious reports, claiming G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are in it for the "long-haul" and he is not merely a rebound. Speaking with US Weekly, the said source explained that "G-Eazy and Ashley are in a great place.

The source added that Ashley Benson's own friends thought she was merely rebelling and using G-Eazy as a rebound BF, but they were in for a surprise. "Friends of hers thought he might just be a rebellious rebound, but there is real chemistry between them, and it looks like they are in it for the long haul," the source revealed.

Her friends cannot be blamed - given how fast Benson went from Cara Delevingne's GF to G-Eazy's.

The couple sparked romance rumors in May 2020, only days after it was reported that the former "Pretty Little Liars" star, 31, and her girlfriend of almost two years, Cara Delevingne, had broken up.

Since then, Benson and G-Eazy, who is also 31, became quite inseparatble. They were in quarantine together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The source said that the relationship is overall going really well in all aspects. "They have been staying in L.A. at her house mostly and have been to Miami for vacation," the source added. "They have a very normal life together. They cook, work out, go on hikes and have friends over for dinner," the source explained.

The sexual aspect of their relationship is also quite good. They reportedly had great sexual chemistry between them and when they are together, they can become really affectionate.

It can be remembered that Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have shippers who wanted to see them last. At one point, Cara, who was usually private and quiet about her relationships, could not stop herself from talking about Benson. She once said their relationship feels natural and authentic.

"We weren't looking for it," Delevingne said. "It was really just very authentic and natural." In her Trevor Project Hero Award acceptance speech, the model gave Benson a very heartwarming shoutout.

"She's one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it," she said. "She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought."

