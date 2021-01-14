The next generation of the Irwin family is about to arrive, as Bindi Irwin reaches her third trimester.

On her Instagram account, Bindi touched her followers' hearts after recreating her mother Terri's pregnancy photo.

In the first picture, the wildlife conservationist posed while showing her bare baby bump. Meanwhile, her husband, Chandler Powell, kissed her belly to give their soon-to-be first-child a little smooch.

In the second photo, Bindi showed an old picture of her pregnant mother. It was captured back in 2003 before the arrival of Bindi's brother, Robert. What made the photo more heartwarming is the fact that their late father, Steve, was on the picture, planting a kiss on Terri's bump--the same pose that Chandler did.

"Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love," the 22-year-old captioned the post.

Fans Love It!

As Steve Irwin's daughter nears giving birth, fans have continuously sent her good luck messages. Some also said that her recent post made them emotional.

One fan wrote, "Be right back, I'm crying now."

"You can really see the shape of the belly for a boy and the shape of the belly for a girl," another one added.

Another fan also penned, "How sweet! I know that your dad would be more than proud of you and your Ohana for all that you do and have accomplished! Aloha from the 808."

The picture came months after Bindi and Chandler unveiled the pregnancy news for the first time in August 2020.

During that time, the TV personality shared a photo of them holding a "baby wildlife uniform" alongside the caption: "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

What Happened To the Crocodile Hunter?

Bindi's picture could have been more complete if her dad was still alive.

Steve, who was once known as the "Crocodile Hunter," died after a stingray barb went through his chest while filming a documentary back in 2006.

His passing broke his family's hearts, especially Bindi who worked with him and appeared on TV for the first time at the young age of 2.

Prior to his death, his daughter has been following in his footsteps. In fact, in 2007, Bindi scored her own show, "Bindi the Jungle Girl."

At the same time, she debuted as a singer and started conquering the stage since then.

READ MORE: 'Batman' Star Ben Affleck Exposes Ugly Treatment To Ex-GF Jennifer Lopez During Relationship

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles